Stairway Partners LLC Has $58.14 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 8.8% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $58,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

