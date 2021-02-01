Stably USD Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $512,159.19 and $2,899.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.33 or 0.00894962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.73 or 0.04475016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019621 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00029929 BTC.

About Stably USD

USDS is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,485,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,704 tokens. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.