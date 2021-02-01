St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of STBMY stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. St Barbara has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

