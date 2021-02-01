St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of STBMY stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. St Barbara has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26.
About St Barbara
