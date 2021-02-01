Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Square were worth $23,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $80,726,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 140.2% in the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,979,000 after buying an additional 459,519 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 623.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after buying an additional 184,313 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

SQ opened at $215.96 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.36. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.80, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $18,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,456,949.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

