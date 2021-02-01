Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.11.

NYSE SR opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.53 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Spire by 516.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 335,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 30.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 362,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 85,075 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Spire by 70.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

