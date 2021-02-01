Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.38.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 314,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,498. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Spire during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Spire by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Spire by 158.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.