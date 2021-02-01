SPINDLE (SPD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $734.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 51.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One SPINDLE token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $370,858.31 and approximately $734.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,518.58 or 0.99801390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.73 or 0.01027302 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00309647 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00199598 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00029148 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00029373 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Token Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

