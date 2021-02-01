SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $23,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $431.21. 77,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $429.27 and its 200 day moving average is $376.65. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

