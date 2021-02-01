SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.43. The stock had a trading volume of 190,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,032. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $159.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.65.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

