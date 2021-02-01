SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.80

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.80 and last traded at $159.52, with a volume of 355755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.65.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 88,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 64,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.