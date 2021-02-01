SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $43.55 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

