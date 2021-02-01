SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,883 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.89. 65,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

