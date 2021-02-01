SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

SPEM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.17. 54,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

