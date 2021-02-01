SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.2% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 107.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.61 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

