SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Increased by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.4% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $38,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.48. 880,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,103,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.