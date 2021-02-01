Sparkle Loyalty Hits Market Capitalization of $73,255.08 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 171.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $73,255.08 and $1,173.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00132866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00269360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039111 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

Sparkle Loyalty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.