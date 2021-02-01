Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

SWN traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $3.96. 357,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,482,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

