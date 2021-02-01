Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 145,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 411.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 151,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $63.83 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.