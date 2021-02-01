Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Acquires New Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 202,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,774,000. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust makes up 2.3% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of BST opened at $54.15 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

