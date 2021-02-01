Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 180 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $374.58 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.70 and a 200-day moving average of $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

