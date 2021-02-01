Sonata Capital Group Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 107.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $174.76 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average of $175.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

