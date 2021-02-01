Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $300.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $320.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.