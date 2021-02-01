Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of IYY opened at $93.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.50. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $97.71.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.