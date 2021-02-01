Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 46.2% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $425.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $429.27 and its 200 day moving average is $376.65. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

