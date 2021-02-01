Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial and other services primarily in Japan and internationally. Nonlife Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. Life Insurance segment provides life insurance underwriting and asset management business. It also engaged in operation of nursing care service business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sompo from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS SMPNY opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.51. Sompo has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $20.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

