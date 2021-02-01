SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,262,600 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the December 31st total of 667,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.5 days.

Shares of SoftBank Group stock traded down $2.83 on Monday, hitting $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

