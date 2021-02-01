Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the December 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SCKT opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.