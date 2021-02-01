Sociall (SCL) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $166,898.27 and approximately $111.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sociall alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.28 or 0.00856793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.17 or 0.04327085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019324 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall (SCL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.