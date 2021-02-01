Social Send (SEND) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Social Send has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $695,410.48 and $505.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001415 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

