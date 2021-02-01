Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Timothy L. Chambers Sells 6,000 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SNA stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.22. The company had a trading volume of 606,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.92 and a 200 day moving average of $160.17. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $193.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

