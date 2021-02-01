Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $59.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Argus raised their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.48.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $52.94 on Monday. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,790.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 1,360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

