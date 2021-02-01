Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $59.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Argus raised their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.48.
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $52.94 on Monday. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.29.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 1,360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.