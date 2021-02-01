Smith Salley & Associates Purchases New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMAR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $28.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

