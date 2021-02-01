Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 549 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76.

