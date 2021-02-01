Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 1,655 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 890,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 464,317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 643,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 61,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 237,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,201,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

