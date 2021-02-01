Smith Salley & Associates Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV opened at $58.94 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

