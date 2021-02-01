Smith Salley & Associates Makes New $268,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.80.

DHR stock opened at $237.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.27. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

