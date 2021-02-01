Smith Salley & Associates Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021 // Comments off

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $77.12.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.