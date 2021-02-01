Smith Salley & Associates Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $77.12.

