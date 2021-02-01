Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 600 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Gartner were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after buying an additional 346,740 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 142.4% in the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 108,625 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 122.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 97,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

NYSE IT opened at $151.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.06 and a 200-day moving average of $140.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $169.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

