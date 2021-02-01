Smartshare Hits One Day Volume of $143,347.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $765,389.21 and approximately $143,347.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00068986 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

