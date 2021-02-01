SmartCash Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $69,475.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,589.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.17 or 0.03921382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00388402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.01195851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00529493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00419621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00260174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022167 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

