Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.24.

SWKS stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $188.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,574,000 after acquiring an additional 91,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

