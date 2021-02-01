SiTime (SITM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect SiTime to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SiTime alerts:

SITM opened at $122.05 on Monday. SiTime has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $143.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $764,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,247,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,861. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.