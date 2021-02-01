SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.34 Million

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to announce sales of $103.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.40 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $111.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $419.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.30 million to $454.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $429.11 million, with estimates ranging from $402.30 million to $481.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of SITC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 2,240,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,365. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,163,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,237,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,143,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 92.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 689,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 6,062.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

