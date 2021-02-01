Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

