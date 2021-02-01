Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $92.00 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $105.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average of $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,789.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,852. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.