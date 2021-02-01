Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report sales of $197.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.80 million and the lowest is $189.60 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $249.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $786.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $791.00 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $825.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

