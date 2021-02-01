Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $6.46

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $7.92. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 12,774 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 75,131 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 504,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 205,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

