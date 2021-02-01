Short Interest in WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Rises By 79.3%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WH Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

