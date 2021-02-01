Short Interest in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Decreases By 37.3%

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 411,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WTRE stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $687.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.17. Watford has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $239.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. JMP Securities cut Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Watford by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watford during the second quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Watford by 277.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Watford by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Watford by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

