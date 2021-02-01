Short Interest in Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Decreases By 27.5%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,093,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VYGVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VYGVF opened at $6.39 on Monday. Voyager Digital has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

